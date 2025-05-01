Which of the following is NOT one of the conditions that typically leads individuals to rely on heuristics in cognitive psychology?
A
When individuals have unlimited time and cognitive resources to make a decision
B
When the cognitive load is high and mental effort must be minimized
C
When individuals face time pressure and need to make quick decisions
D
When the information available is incomplete or ambiguous
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that people use to make decisions quickly and efficiently, especially when facing complex problems or limited resources.
Identify the typical conditions that encourage the use of heuristics: these include high cognitive load (when mental effort must be minimized), time pressure (when quick decisions are needed), and incomplete or ambiguous information (which makes thorough analysis difficult).
Recognize that heuristics are less likely to be used when individuals have unlimited time and cognitive resources, as they can engage in more deliberate and systematic processing instead of relying on shortcuts.
Compare each option to these conditions and determine which one does not fit the typical scenario for heuristic use.
Conclude that the condition 'When individuals have unlimited time and cognitive resources to make a decision' is NOT a typical situation that leads to reliance on heuristics.
