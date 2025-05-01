Which of the following is true of analogies in supporting problem solving?
A
Analogies help individuals transfer knowledge from a familiar situation to a novel problem.
B
Analogies prevent creative thinking by restricting problem solvers to rigid patterns.
C
Analogies are rarely used in cognitive processes related to problem solving.
D
Analogies always lead to incorrect solutions because they rely on superficial similarities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an analogy is in the context of problem solving. An analogy involves recognizing a similarity between two different situations, where knowledge from a familiar situation is applied to a new, unfamiliar problem.
Step 2: Consider how analogies function cognitively. They serve as a bridge, allowing individuals to transfer strategies or solutions from a known problem to a novel one, facilitating understanding and problem resolution.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given by comparing them to the role of analogies. For example, the idea that analogies prevent creative thinking contradicts their purpose, as analogies often promote flexible thinking by connecting different concepts.
Step 4: Reflect on the frequency and usefulness of analogies in cognitive processes. Analogies are commonly used in problem solving, especially in learning and reasoning, so the statement that they are rarely used is inaccurate.
Step 5: Analyze the claim that analogies always lead to incorrect solutions due to superficial similarities. While some analogies can be misleading if based on surface features, they do not always result in errors; often, they provide valuable insights.
