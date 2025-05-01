Which of the following is NOT one of the Big Five personality traits?
A
Agreeableness
B
Concertedness
C
Neuroticism
D
Openness
1
Step 1: Understand the Big Five personality traits, which are a widely accepted model in psychology to describe human personality. These traits are: Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism.
Step 2: Review each option given in the problem and compare it to the Big Five traits. The options are: Agreeableness, Concertedness, Neuroticism, and Openness.
Step 3: Identify that 'Concertedness' is not one of the Big Five traits. The correct term in the Big Five model is 'Conscientiousness', which refers to being organized, responsible, and dependable.
Step 4: Confirm that Agreeableness, Neuroticism, and Openness are indeed part of the Big Five personality traits.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Concertedness' is the one that does NOT belong to the Big Five personality traits.
