Which of the following assumptions underlies the trait approach to personality?
A
Personality cannot be measured or quantified.
B
Personality is entirely shaped by unconscious motives.
C
Behavior is determined solely by situational factors.
D
Personality traits are stable over time and across situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the trait approach to personality focuses on identifying and measuring consistent characteristics, or traits, that people exhibit.
Recognize that one key assumption of this approach is that personality traits are stable, meaning they do not change drastically over time or across different situations.
Note that this stability allows psychologists to predict behavior based on these traits, distinguishing the trait approach from other theories that emphasize unconscious motives or situational influences.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core idea of trait theory: traits are measurable, stable, and influence behavior consistently.
Conclude that the correct assumption is that personality traits are stable over time and across situations, as this aligns with the fundamental principles of the trait approach.
Watch next
Master History of Trait Research with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah