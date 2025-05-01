All of the following statements describe methods to build self-respect except:
A
Setting healthy boundaries with others
B
Constantly comparing yourself to others
C
Recognizing and celebrating personal achievements
D
Engaging in positive self-talk
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-respect, which involves valuing yourself, recognizing your worth, and treating yourself with kindness and dignity.
Step 2: Review each statement and evaluate whether it promotes self-respect. For example, setting healthy boundaries helps protect your well-being, which supports self-respect.
Step 3: Consider how recognizing and celebrating personal achievements reinforces a positive self-view, thereby building self-respect.
Step 4: Analyze how engaging in positive self-talk encourages a supportive inner dialogue, which is essential for maintaining self-respect.
Step 5: Identify that constantly comparing yourself to others can undermine self-respect because it often leads to feelings of inadequacy and lowers self-worth, making it the exception among the methods listed.
