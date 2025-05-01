During emerging adulthood, self-esteem and happiness _____ for most people.
A
tend to increase
B
consistently decrease
C
remain unchanged
D
are at their lowest levels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the developmental stage of emerging adulthood, which typically ranges from ages 18 to 25 and involves significant personal growth and identity exploration.
Recall psychological research findings that examine trends in self-esteem and happiness during this period, noting that many studies show positive changes as individuals gain independence and life experience.
Consider the typical life circumstances of emerging adults, such as increased autonomy, educational and career opportunities, and social relationship development, which contribute to changes in self-esteem and happiness.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to empirical evidence: 'tend to increase' aligns with research showing growth in self-esteem and happiness, while 'consistently decrease,' 'remain unchanged,' and 'are at their lowest levels' do not reflect the general trend.
Conclude that the best answer is that self-esteem and happiness tend to increase during emerging adulthood for most people, based on psychological theories and empirical data.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah