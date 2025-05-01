In developmental psychology, playing house as a child is best described as a form of which type of play?
A
Solitary play
B
Parallel play
C
Functional play
D
Symbolic play
1
Understand the different types of play in developmental psychology: Solitary play involves a child playing alone, Parallel play involves children playing side-by-side but not interacting, Functional play involves repetitive physical activities, and Symbolic play involves using objects or actions to represent other things, often involving imagination and role-playing.
Identify the key characteristics of 'playing house'—this activity typically involves pretending to be family members, using imagination to create scenarios, and assigning roles, which aligns with the concept of symbolic representation.
Match the characteristics of 'playing house' with the definitions of the types of play: since it involves imagination and role-playing, it fits best with Symbolic play rather than the other types.
Confirm that Symbolic play is the type of play where children use objects, actions, or ideas to represent other objects, actions, or ideas, which is exactly what happens in playing house.
Conclude that 'playing house' is best described as a form of Symbolic play because it involves imaginative and representational activities typical of this play type.
