In the context of developmental psychology, which of the following statements about thrill-seeking behavior and drug abuse among students is most accurate?
A
Thrill-seeking behavior only affects academic performance, not drug use.
B
Thrill-seeking behavior has no relationship to drug abuse among students.
C
Thrill-seeking behavior is likely to increase the risk of drug abuse among students.
D
Thrill-seeking behavior is likely to lead many students to avoid drug abuse.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of thrill-seeking behavior in developmental psychology. Thrill-seeking refers to the tendency to pursue novel, intense, and potentially risky experiences, which is common during adolescence and young adulthood due to brain development and social influences.
Step 2: Recognize the relationship between thrill-seeking behavior and risk-taking activities. Research in developmental psychology shows that individuals with high thrill-seeking tendencies are more prone to engage in behaviors that provide excitement, including experimenting with substances like drugs.
Step 3: Analyze the statements given in the problem. The first two statements deny any relationship between thrill-seeking and drug abuse, which contradicts established psychological findings.
Step 4: Consider the third statement, which suggests that thrill-seeking behavior increases the risk of drug abuse. This aligns with empirical evidence indicating that thrill-seeking can lead to higher likelihood of substance use as a form of sensation seeking.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement, which claims thrill-seeking leads students to avoid drug abuse. This is inconsistent with the typical patterns observed in developmental psychology, where thrill-seeking often correlates with increased risk behaviors, including drug use.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah