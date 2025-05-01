According to the Information Processing Model, information processing is a function of the __________.
A
unconscious motives and desires
B
human mind, which encodes, stores, and retrieves information
C
genetic inheritance alone
D
reflexive responses of the nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Information Processing Model in psychology explains how humans perceive, process, store, and retrieve information, similar to how a computer operates.
Identify the key components involved in this model: encoding (taking in information), storage (maintaining information), and retrieval (accessing information when needed).
Recognize that these processes occur within the human mind, which acts as the system responsible for managing information.
Eliminate options that do not align with this model, such as unconscious motives, genetic inheritance alone, or reflexive nervous system responses, since these do not directly describe the information processing functions.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that information processing is a function of the human mind, which encodes, stores, and retrieves information.
