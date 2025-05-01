Which of the following best describes how the information processing model and connectionist networks explain how information is organized in memory?
A
They suggest that information is stored in a single, unchanging location in the brain.
B
They claim that information is organized randomly without any meaningful connections.
C
They argue that memory organization is based solely on emotional significance.
D
They propose that information is stored in interconnected networks where activation of one concept can spread to related concepts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the information processing model views memory as a system where information flows through stages such as encoding, storage, and retrieval, emphasizing organized processing rather than random storage.
Recognize that connectionist networks (or parallel distributed processing models) explain memory as patterns of activation across networks of interconnected units, where concepts are linked and activation can spread between related nodes.
Compare the options by evaluating whether they align with these models: the idea of a single unchanging location contradicts the distributed nature of memory in these models.
Note that random organization or organization based solely on emotional significance does not reflect the structured, network-based approach these models propose.
Conclude that the best description is that information is stored in interconnected networks where activation of one concept can spread to related concepts, reflecting both the information processing and connectionist perspectives.
