In the context of behavioral observation methods used in classical conditioning research, why does whole interval recording typically provide an underestimate of behavior?
A
Because the behavior must occur for the entire interval to be recorded, so brief occurrences are missed.
B
Because it averages the duration of the behavior across all intervals.
C
Because it only records the first occurrence of the behavior in each interval.
D
Because it records every instance of the behavior, leading to inflated counts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that whole interval recording is a time sampling method used in behavioral observation where the observer notes whether the target behavior occurs throughout the entire duration of a specified interval.
Recognize that for a behavior to be recorded in whole interval recording, it must be continuously present for the whole interval, not just briefly occurring at any point during that interval.
Consider that if the behavior happens only briefly or intermittently within the interval, it will not be recorded because it does not meet the criterion of occurring for the entire interval.
This leads to an underestimation of the actual frequency or duration of the behavior because short or partial occurrences are missed and not counted.
Therefore, whole interval recording tends to underestimate behavior because it requires continuous behavior throughout the interval, excluding brief or partial occurrences.
Watch next
Master Little Albert Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah