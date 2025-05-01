In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best describes the misinformation effect as it relates to classical conditioning applications?
A
The misinformation effect is when a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
B
The misinformation effect is the tendency to respond to stimuli that are similar to the conditioned stimulus.
C
The misinformation effect refers to the process of reinforcing a behavior by removing an aversive stimulus.
D
The misinformation effect occurs when exposure to misleading information after an event leads to distorted or false memories of that event.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the misinformation effect as a concept in cognitive psychology, particularly related to memory. It refers to how exposure to incorrect or misleading information after an event can alter a person's memory of that event.
Step 2: Recognize that classical conditioning involves learning associations between stimuli, such as a neutral stimulus becoming a conditioned stimulus after pairing with an unconditioned stimulus, which is different from memory distortion.
Step 3: Identify that the misinformation effect is not about stimulus generalization (responding to similar stimuli) or reinforcement processes (like removing aversive stimuli), which are concepts related to classical conditioning and operant conditioning respectively.
Step 4: Connect the misinformation effect specifically to memory and recall, where misleading post-event information can create false or altered memories, rather than to the learning of conditioned responses.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the misinformation effect in this context is that it involves exposure to misleading information after an event leading to distorted or false memories of that event.
