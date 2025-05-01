In the context of classical conditioning and its applications, which type of drug is commonly administered to temporarily relieve anxiety and reduce tension?
A
Antipsychotics
B
Anxiolytics
C
Stimulants
D
Antidepressants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through association between a neutral stimulus and an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
Recognize that in clinical psychology, certain drugs are used to manage symptoms related to anxiety and tension, often as part of treatment plans that may include behavioral therapies.
Identify the categories of drugs listed: Antipsychotics, Anxiolytics, Stimulants, and Antidepressants, and understand their primary uses in psychological treatment.
Recall that anxiolytics are specifically designed to reduce anxiety and tension temporarily by affecting the central nervous system, making them the appropriate choice in this context.
Conclude that among the options, anxiolytics are the drugs commonly administered to relieve anxiety and reduce tension, aligning with their role in managing symptoms related to classical conditioning applications.
Watch next
Master Little Albert Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah