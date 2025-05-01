Which of the following statements about older adults and their children is true?
A
Older adults are generally uninterested in the lives of their adult children.
B
Most older adults experience complete estrangement from all of their children.
C
Older adults rarely communicate with their adult children after retirement.
D
Older adults typically maintain regular contact and emotional closeness with their adult children.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of intergenerational relationships, especially between older adults and their adult children, which often involve emotional bonds and regular communication.
Step 2: Recognize common misconceptions, such as the idea that older adults lose interest in their children's lives or become estranged, which research generally does not support.
Step 3: Consider empirical findings from developmental psychology and family studies that show older adults usually maintain strong emotional connections and frequent contact with their adult children.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to established psychological research on family dynamics in later life, noting that statements suggesting disinterest or estrangement are typically false.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement indicating older adults typically maintain regular contact and emotional closeness with their adult children aligns with psychological evidence and is therefore true.
