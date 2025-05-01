Which of the following is most commonly associated with cognitive changes when people reach late adulthood?
A
No change in cognitive functioning from middle adulthood
B
A sudden and complete loss of all cognitive abilities
C
An increase in fluid intelligence compared to earlier adulthood
D
A gradual decline in processing speed and some aspects of memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key cognitive domains affected by aging, such as processing speed, memory, and intelligence types (fluid and crystallized intelligence).
Recognize that fluid intelligence, which involves problem-solving and reasoning, tends to decline gradually with age, while crystallized intelligence, related to accumulated knowledge, often remains stable or improves.
Identify that cognitive changes in late adulthood are typically gradual rather than sudden or complete losses of ability.
Focus on processing speed and memory as the primary areas where decline is most commonly observed during late adulthood.
Conclude that the most accurate description of cognitive changes in late adulthood is a gradual decline in processing speed and some aspects of memory, rather than no change, sudden loss, or increases in fluid intelligence.
