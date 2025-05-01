According to developmental psychology, adults in which age group typically reach their peak physical and athletic abilities?
A
Early adulthood, typically between ages 20 and 30
B
Middle adulthood, typically between ages 40 and 50
C
Adolescence, typically between ages 13 and 19
D
Late adulthood, typically after age 65
1
Understand the concept of developmental stages in psychology, which divides the human lifespan into distinct periods such as adolescence, early adulthood, middle adulthood, and late adulthood.
Recall that physical and athletic abilities tend to develop and peak at different times during these stages due to biological and physiological factors.
Identify that adolescence (ages 13-19) is a period of rapid growth and development but not typically the peak of physical performance.
Recognize that early adulthood (ages 20-30) is generally considered the time when individuals reach their peak physical and athletic abilities, as the body has matured fully and is at its strongest and most efficient.
Note that middle adulthood (ages 40-50) and late adulthood (after 65) usually involve a gradual decline in physical capabilities rather than a peak.
