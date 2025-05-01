Which of the following is true of adult stage theories in developmental psychology?
A
They propose that adults progress through distinct, qualitatively different stages of development.
B
They focus exclusively on childhood and do not address changes in adulthood.
C
They suggest that adult development is entirely continuous and lacks any identifiable stages.
D
They claim that personality remains unchanged after adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what stage theories in developmental psychology generally propose. These theories suggest that development occurs in distinct stages, each qualitatively different from the others.
Step 2: Recognize that adult stage theories extend this idea to adulthood, proposing that adults also progress through specific stages rather than experiencing only gradual or continuous change.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect options by considering whether adult stage theories focus only on childhood (they do not), whether they deny stages in adulthood (they do not), and whether they claim personality is fixed after adolescence (most stage theories allow for change beyond adolescence).
Step 4: Conclude that the correct understanding is that adult stage theories propose adults progress through distinct, qualitatively different stages of development, reflecting meaningful changes in psychological growth during adulthood.
Step 5: Summarize that adult stage theories emphasize qualitative shifts in development during adulthood, distinguishing them from purely continuous or static views of adult psychological growth.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah