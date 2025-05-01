According to research on theories of emotion, finding meaningfulness in your life will be associated with which of the following outcomes?
Increased levels of chronic stress and anxiety
A decreased sense of social connection
Greater overall well-being and life satisfaction
Lower levels of self-esteem and purpose
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'meaningfulness in life' within psychological theories of emotion. Meaningfulness refers to the perception that one's life has purpose, coherence, and significance.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological research often links meaningfulness with positive emotional outcomes, such as enhanced well-being and life satisfaction, rather than negative outcomes like stress or anxiety.
Step 3: Consider how meaningfulness contributes to emotional regulation and resilience, which helps individuals cope better with challenges and maintain positive mental health.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given by comparing them to established research findings: meaningfulness is generally associated with increased well-being and life satisfaction, not increased stress or decreased social connection.
Step 5: Conclude that the outcome most consistent with research on theories of emotion and meaningfulness is 'Greater overall well-being and life satisfaction.'
