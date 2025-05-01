According to Herzberg's two-factor theory, to motivate employees for job satisfaction, managers should primarily:
A
Enhance motivator factors such as recognition and opportunities for achievement
B
Reduce the number of tasks assigned to employees
C
Focus solely on improving salary and job security
D
Increase supervision and control over employees' work
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Herzberg's two-factor theory, which divides workplace factors into 'hygiene factors' and 'motivator factors'. Hygiene factors (like salary, job security, supervision) prevent dissatisfaction but do not create satisfaction.
Recognize that motivator factors (such as recognition, achievement, responsibility, and opportunities for growth) are the key elements that lead to true job satisfaction and motivation.
Analyze the options given: reducing tasks, focusing only on salary and job security, or increasing supervision relate mostly to hygiene factors, which do not effectively motivate employees.
Identify that enhancing motivator factors, such as providing recognition and opportunities for achievement, aligns with Herzberg's theory as the primary way to increase job satisfaction.
Conclude that managers should focus on improving motivator factors to effectively motivate employees, rather than solely addressing hygiene factors.
