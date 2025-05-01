Which field is best described as "a systematic approach to understanding behavior of social importance"?
A
Applied behavior analysis
B
Cognitive neuroscience
C
Humanistic psychology
D
Psychoanalysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key phrase in the question: "a systematic approach to understanding behavior of social importance." This means the field focuses on applying structured methods to study behaviors that affect society or individuals in practical ways.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is a field that uses principles of learning theory to bring about meaningful behavior change, often in socially significant areas such as education, therapy, and organizational behavior.
Step 3: Cognitive neuroscience studies the brain mechanisms underlying cognition, focusing more on brain processes than on directly changing socially important behavior.
Step 4: Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization, focusing on subjective experience rather than systematic behavior change.
Step 5: Psychoanalysis is a therapeutic approach focusing on unconscious processes and early experiences, not primarily a systematic method for changing socially important behavior.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah