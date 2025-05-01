An impulse from one nerve cell is communicated to another nerve cell via the:
A
myelin sheath
B
nucleus
C
synapse
D
axon hillock
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the structure of a nerve cell (neuron), which includes components such as the dendrites, cell body (soma), nucleus, axon, myelin sheath, axon hillock, and synapse.
Step 2: Recognize that the myelin sheath is a fatty layer that insulates the axon to speed up the transmission of electrical impulses within a single neuron, but it does not transmit impulses between neurons.
Step 3: Know that the nucleus is the control center of the neuron, responsible for genetic information and cell function, but it is not involved in transmitting impulses to other neurons.
Step 4: Identify the axon hillock as the region where the neuron integrates incoming signals and initiates the action potential, but it is still within the same neuron and does not communicate impulses to other neurons.
Step 5: Learn that the synapse is the specialized junction where the impulse from one neuron is transmitted to another neuron, typically involving the release of neurotransmitters across the synaptic gap.
