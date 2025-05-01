The maturing of the corpus callosum by middle childhood is especially important for which of the following abilities?
A
Producing hormones necessary for puberty
B
Regulating basic physiological functions such as heart rate and breathing
C
Coordinating movements and integrating information between the two hemispheres of the brain
D
Processing visual information exclusively in the occipital lobe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the corpus callosum: It is a thick band of nerve fibers that connects the left and right hemispheres of the brain, allowing communication between them.
Recognize that the maturation of the corpus callosum improves the brain's ability to coordinate activities that require both hemispheres to work together.
Identify that coordinating movements and integrating information between the two hemispheres is a key function supported by the corpus callosum.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to the corpus callosum's function, such as hormone production (which involves the endocrine system) and regulating basic physiological functions (which involve brainstem areas).
Conclude that the correct ability linked to the corpus callosum's maturation is coordinating movements and integrating information between the two hemispheres of the brain.
