In developmental psychology, which type of aggression is most commonly observed in 2-year-old children?
A
Relational aggression
B
Instrumental aggression
C
Hostile aggression
D
Passive aggression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of aggression: Instrumental aggression is goal-oriented and used to achieve a desired outcome; Relational aggression involves harming others through social relationships; Hostile aggression is driven by anger with the intent to cause harm; Passive aggression is indirect and involves resistance or avoidance rather than direct confrontation.
Consider the developmental stage of 2-year-old children, who are typically in the early toddler phase where language and self-regulation skills are still developing.
Recognize that at this age, children often use aggression as a means to obtain objects or achieve goals because they have limited verbal skills to express their needs, which aligns with instrumental aggression.
Note that relational aggression requires more advanced social and cognitive skills, which are less developed in 2-year-olds, making it less common at this stage.
Conclude that instrumental aggression is the most commonly observed type of aggression in 2-year-old children because it is directly linked to their developmental capabilities and typical behavior patterns.
