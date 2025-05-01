In the context of developmental psychology, which cognitive ability is most accurately demonstrated if a one-year-old child can classify animals and people?
A
The child is showing the ability to form basic categories, an early sign of conceptual development.
B
The child is displaying metacognitive awareness of classification strategies.
C
The child is demonstrating advanced logical reasoning skills typical of adolescence.
D
The child is exhibiting formal operational thinking as described by Piaget.
1
Step 1: Understand the key cognitive abilities mentioned in developmental psychology, especially those related to classification and categorization in young children.
Step 2: Recognize that a one-year-old child classifying animals and people is demonstrating the ability to form basic categories, which is an early sign of conceptual development.
Step 3: Differentiate this ability from metacognitive awareness, which involves thinking about one's own thinking and typically develops later in childhood.
Step 4: Note that advanced logical reasoning skills and formal operational thinking, as described by Piaget, emerge much later, usually in adolescence and beyond.
Step 5: Conclude that the cognitive ability demonstrated by the one-year-old is the formation of basic categories, reflecting early conceptual development rather than higher-level reasoning or metacognition.
