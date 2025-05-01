Which of the following statements regarding friendships in middle adulthood is true?
A
Most adults in middle adulthood report having more friends than they did in adolescence.
B
People in middle adulthood rarely form new friendships and rely exclusively on family for social support.
C
Friendships in middle adulthood tend to become more selective and are often based on shared values and interests.
D
Friendships in middle adulthood are generally less important for emotional support than in earlier life stages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental stage of middle adulthood, typically ranging from about 40 to 65 years of age, and recognize that social relationships during this period often shift in quality and focus.
Step 2: Recall that research in psychology shows friendships in middle adulthood tend to become more selective, meaning adults prioritize close, meaningful relationships rather than a large number of acquaintances.
Step 3: Note that friendships during this stage are often based on shared values, interests, and mutual support, which enhances emotional closeness and satisfaction.
Step 4: Contrast this with adolescence, where individuals may have more numerous but less selective friendships, and with the idea that adults in middle adulthood do not typically rely exclusively on family for social support.
Step 5: Recognize that friendships in middle adulthood remain important for emotional support, often even more so, as adults balance work, family, and social life, making the statement about friendships being less important for emotional support inaccurate.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah