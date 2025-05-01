Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the structure and function of the brain only
B
The study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of physical health and diseases
D
The study of human societies and cultures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying aspects related to humans and animals, particularly their behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior refers to observable actions, while mental processes include internal experiences such as thoughts, feelings, and perceptions.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields: neuroscience studies the brain's structure and function, medicine focuses on physical health and diseases, and sociology studies human societies and cultures.
Step 4: Identify that the best definition of psychology encompasses both behavior and mental processes, highlighting its broad scope beyond just the brain or physical health.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is 'The study of behavior and mental processes.'
