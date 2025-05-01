In the context of psychology, plasticity refers to the _____.
A
tendency for individuals to conform to group norms
B
brain's ability to change and adapt as a result of experience
C
capacity for language acquisition in early childhood only
D
process of encoding information into long-term memory
1
Understand that the term 'plasticity' in psychology primarily refers to the brain's capacity to change and adapt.
Recognize that this concept is often called 'neuroplasticity,' which involves the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life.
Eliminate options that do not relate to brain adaptability, such as conformity to group norms, language acquisition limited to early childhood, or encoding information into long-term memory, as these describe different psychological processes.
Focus on the option that highlights the brain's ability to change and adapt as a result of experience, which directly aligns with the definition of plasticity.
Conclude that plasticity refers to the brain's ability to change and adapt based on experiences, learning, or injury, making it a fundamental concept in understanding brain function and development.
