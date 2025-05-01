Which branch of psychology focuses on how people's thoughts, feelings, and actions are influenced by the presence of others?
A
Developmental psychology
B
Social psychology
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Clinical psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about the branch of psychology that studies the influence of others on an individual's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
Step 2: Recall the main branches of psychology and their focus areas: Developmental psychology studies growth and change over the lifespan; Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes like memory and perception; Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
Step 3: Identify that Social psychology specifically examines how people's thoughts, feelings, and actions are affected by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Step 4: Match the description in the question to the definition of Social psychology, confirming it is the branch that fits best.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Social psychology because it directly addresses the influence of others on individual behavior.
