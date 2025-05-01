In developmental psychology, which of the following best describes puberty?
A
A time when attachment to caregivers is first established
B
A period of rapid physical maturation involving hormonal and bodily changes that occur primarily during early adolescence
C
A stage characterized by the development of logical thinking and mastery of conservation tasks
D
A phase marked by the decline of cognitive abilities in late adulthood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: puberty, which is a term used in developmental psychology.
Recall that puberty refers to a biological process involving physical and hormonal changes, typically occurring during early adolescence.
Differentiate puberty from other developmental stages or concepts, such as attachment formation (which occurs in infancy), cognitive development stages like logical thinking and conservation (associated with childhood), and cognitive decline (associated with late adulthood).
Understand that puberty is best described as a period of rapid physical maturation involving hormonal and bodily changes.
Conclude that the correct description of puberty is the one emphasizing physical and hormonal changes during early adolescence.
