Which of the following is a benefit commonly associated with being in a healthy romantic relationship?
A
Higher likelihood of developing anxiety disorders
B
Increased emotional support and reduced stress levels
C
Reduced ability to regulate emotions
D
Decreased self-esteem and social isolation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about benefits commonly associated with being in a healthy romantic relationship.
Step 2: Recall psychological research findings that link healthy romantic relationships with positive mental health outcomes, such as emotional support and stress reduction.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it represents a positive or negative outcome. For example, anxiety disorders, reduced emotional regulation, decreased self-esteem, and social isolation are negative outcomes.
Step 4: Identify that 'Increased emotional support and reduced stress levels' is a positive outcome and aligns with established psychological benefits of healthy romantic relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option reflecting positive emotional and psychological benefits, which is 'Increased emotional support and reduced stress levels.'
