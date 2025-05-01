According to major theories of emotion, which of the following individuals is most likely to be considered mentally and emotionally healthy?
A
Someone who suppresses all emotional responses and rarely acknowledges their feelings
B
Someone who avoids social interactions to prevent experiencing any strong emotions
C
Someone who is able to recognize, express, and regulate their emotions appropriately in various situations
D
Someone who experiences intense emotions but is unable to control their reactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional health, which involves the ability to recognize, express, and regulate emotions effectively rather than suppressing or avoiding them.
Step 2: Review major theories of emotion, such as the James-Lange theory, Cannon-Bard theory, Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, and cognitive appraisal theories, which emphasize awareness and processing of emotions.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to the characteristics of emotional health: suppression leads to emotional numbness, avoidance limits social support and emotional growth, intense uncontrolled emotions can cause distress.
Step 4: Identify that the individual who can recognize, express, and regulate emotions appropriately demonstrates emotional intelligence and resilience, key markers of mental and emotional health.
Step 5: Conclude that the person with balanced emotional awareness and regulation is most aligned with psychological theories of healthy emotional functioning.
