According to psychological theories of emotion, how does regular exercise contribute to increased alertness and energy levels?
A
Regular exercise causes a reduction in metabolic rate, making individuals feel more energetic.
B
Regular exercise suppresses the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in increased alertness.
C
Regular exercise increases the release of neurotransmitters such as endorphins and dopamine, which enhance mood and promote feelings of alertness and energy.
D
Regular exercise decreases oxygen flow to the brain, leading to higher energy levels.
Step 1: Understand the role of neurotransmitters in psychological theories of emotion. Neurotransmitters like endorphins and dopamine are chemicals in the brain that influence mood and energy levels.
Step 2: Recognize that regular exercise stimulates the release of these neurotransmitters, which can improve mood and increase feelings of alertness and energy.
Step 3: Contrast this with incorrect options, such as the idea that exercise reduces metabolic rate or suppresses the sympathetic nervous system, which do not align with established psychological findings.
Step 4: Note that increased oxygen flow to the brain, rather than decreased, is generally associated with higher energy and alertness, so the option stating decreased oxygen flow is inaccurate.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct explanation is that regular exercise enhances neurotransmitter activity, leading to improved mood and increased alertness and energy.
