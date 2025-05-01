Which of the following best describes how Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) helps individuals cope with alcoholism according to psychological theories of emotion and behavior change?
A
By offering individual psychotherapy focused on childhood trauma
B
By teaching cognitive techniques to improve memory and attention
C
By prescribing medication to reduce cravings for alcohol
D
By providing a supportive group environment that encourages emotional sharing and accountability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core purpose of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), which is to support individuals struggling with alcoholism through a community-based approach rather than medical or individual psychotherapy methods.
Recognize that psychological theories of emotion and behavior change emphasize the importance of social support, emotional expression, and accountability in facilitating lasting behavior change.
Identify that AA's method involves creating a supportive group environment where members share their experiences and emotions, which helps reduce feelings of isolation and promotes emotional healing.
Note that this group setting encourages accountability, where members motivate each other to maintain sobriety and adopt healthier behaviors.
Conclude that AA's effectiveness aligns with psychological principles by leveraging social support and emotional sharing rather than focusing on medication, cognitive training, or individual psychotherapy.
