In the visual system, which type of cell is primarily responsible for detecting light and converting it into neural signals?
A
Auditory hair cells
B
Olfactory receptor cells
C
Photoreceptor cells
D
Motor neurons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of different sensory cells in the nervous system. Auditory hair cells are involved in hearing, olfactory receptor cells detect smells, motor neurons control muscle movements, and photoreceptor cells are involved in vision.
Focus on the visual system specifically, which processes light stimuli to create visual perception.
Identify the cells in the retina of the eye that detect light. These are specialized cells that convert light into electrical signals.
Recognize that photoreceptor cells, which include rods and cones, are the cells responsible for detecting light and converting it into neural signals.
Conclude that among the options given, photoreceptor cells are the correct answer because they perform the primary function of light detection in the visual system.
