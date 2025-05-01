Which of the following statements correctly applies to individuals with a 20/100 vision?
A
They must be at 20 feet to see what a person with normal vision can see at 100 feet.
B
Their vision is considered within the normal range.
C
They can see at 100 feet what a person with normal vision sees at 20 feet.
D
They have better than average visual acuity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the visual acuity notation 20/100. This notation compares the test subject's vision to normal vision, where the first number (20) is the distance in feet the person is standing from the eye chart, and the second number (100) is the distance at which a person with normal vision can see the same object clearly.
Interpret the statement '20/100 vision' as meaning the individual must be at 20 feet to see what a person with normal vision can see at 100 feet. This implies reduced visual acuity compared to normal vision.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of 20/100 vision: - 'They must be at 20 feet to see what a person with normal vision can see at 100 feet' aligns with the definition. - 'Their vision is considered within the normal range' is incorrect because 20/100 indicates poorer than normal vision. - 'They can see at 100 feet what a person with normal vision sees at 20 feet' reverses the ratio and is incorrect. - 'They have better than average visual acuity' is incorrect because 20/100 indicates worse than average vision.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that individuals with 20/100 vision must be at 20 feet to see what a person with normal vision can see at 100 feet, indicating reduced visual acuity.
Remember that visual acuity ratios are always read as 'test distance' over 'normal distance,' so a larger denominator indicates poorer vision.
