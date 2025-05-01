Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of 20/100 vision: - 'They must be at 20 feet to see what a person with normal vision can see at 100 feet' aligns with the definition. - 'Their vision is considered within the normal range' is incorrect because 20/100 indicates poorer than normal vision. - 'They can see at 100 feet what a person with normal vision sees at 20 feet' reverses the ratio and is incorrect. - 'They have better than average visual acuity' is incorrect because 20/100 indicates worse than average vision.