Which factor contributes to the difficulty in recognizing both inverted faces and other inverted objects?
A
Increased reliance on color cues
B
Disruption of holistic processing
C
Activation of the auditory cortex
D
Enhanced memory for inverted stimuli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that face recognition typically relies on holistic processing, which means perceiving the face as a whole rather than as a collection of individual features.
Recognize that when faces or objects are inverted, this holistic processing is disrupted, making it harder to recognize them accurately.
Consider that other options like increased reliance on color cues, activation of the auditory cortex, or enhanced memory for inverted stimuli do not directly explain the difficulty in recognizing inverted faces or objects.
Focus on the concept that the disruption of holistic processing is the key factor because inversion interferes with the brain's ability to integrate facial features into a unified percept.
Conclude that the difficulty in recognizing inverted faces and objects arises primarily due to this disruption of holistic processing.
