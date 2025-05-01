Which of the following best captures how memory works in relation to the structure of language?
A
Memory for language is stored exclusively as visual images of written words.
B
Memory for language operates independently of any structural rules or patterns.
C
Memory for language relies on both semantic and syntactic structures to encode and retrieve information.
D
Memory for language is only dependent on phonological processing and ignores meaning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that memory for language involves multiple components, including how we encode, store, and retrieve linguistic information.
Step 2: Recognize that semantic structures relate to the meaning of words and sentences, while syntactic structures refer to the rules and patterns that govern sentence formation.
Step 3: Consider that effective memory for language depends on both the meaning (semantics) and the structure (syntax) to organize and recall information accurately.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that memory is not stored solely as visual images, nor does it operate independently of structural rules, and it is not only dependent on phonological processing without regard to meaning.
Step 5: Conclude that the best understanding of memory for language is that it relies on both semantic and syntactic structures to encode and retrieve information.
