Which of the following terms refers to the abstract nature of language?
A
Phonology
B
Pragmatics
C
Syntax
D
Symbolism
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to language in psychology. Phonology refers to the study of sounds in a language, Syntax refers to the rules that govern sentence structure, and Pragmatics deals with the use of language in social contexts.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks about the 'abstract nature of language,' which means how language represents ideas, concepts, or objects beyond their physical form.
Step 3: Identify that 'Symbolism' in language refers to the use of symbols (such as words or signs) to represent ideas or objects abstractly, which is a fundamental characteristic of human language.
Step 4: Compare the definitions and see that Symbolism best fits the description of the abstract nature of language, as it involves using arbitrary symbols to convey meaning.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, Symbolism is the correct term that refers to the abstract nature of language.
