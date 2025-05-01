Language is unique to humans and cannot be learned by other species.
B
Language is only spoken and does not include written or signed forms.
C
Language is a system of communication that uses symbols and rules to convey meaning.
D
Language does not follow any grammatical structure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of language in psychology. Language is a system of communication that involves the use of symbols (such as words or signs) and rules (grammar) to convey meaning between individuals.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement 'Language is unique to humans and cannot be learned by other species.' Consider research on animal communication and whether it meets the criteria of language, such as syntax and symbolic use.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Language is only spoken and does not include written or signed forms.' Reflect on the fact that language can be expressed in multiple modalities, including spoken, written, and signed languages.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Language does not follow any grammatical structure.' Recall that grammar is a fundamental component of language, providing the rules that govern how symbols are combined to create meaningful communication.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that language is a system of communication using symbols and rules to convey meaning, which aligns with the core psychological understanding of language.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah