Which of the following statements about language is true?
A
Language is only spoken and does not include written or signed forms.
B
All languages share the same grammar and vocabulary.
C
Language development stops after early childhood.
D
Language is a system of communication that uses symbols and rules to convey meaning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of language in psychology: Language is a system of communication that uses symbols (such as sounds, gestures, or written characters) combined with rules (grammar) to convey meaning.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Language is only spoken and does not include written or signed forms.' Consider that language can be expressed in multiple modalities, including spoken, written, and signed forms.
Evaluate the second statement: 'All languages share the same grammar and vocabulary.' Recognize that while all languages have grammar, the specific rules and vocabulary differ widely across languages.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Language development stops after early childhood.' Reflect on research showing that language skills can continue to develop and change throughout life, not just in early childhood.
Conclude that the true statement is the one defining language as a system of communication using symbols and rules to convey meaning, which aligns with the psychological understanding of language.
