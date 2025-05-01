Which term best describes the experience that represents the inner, mental life?
A
Subjective experience
B
Behavioral expression
C
Cognitive appraisal
D
Physiological arousal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks for the term that best describes the 'inner, mental life,' which refers to what a person experiences internally, such as thoughts, feelings, and perceptions.
Step 2: Define each option to clarify their meanings: 'Subjective experience' refers to personal, internal experiences; 'Behavioral expression' involves outward actions or behaviors; 'Cognitive appraisal' is the process of interpreting or evaluating a situation; 'Physiological arousal' relates to bodily responses like heart rate or sweating.
Step 3: Compare the definitions to the phrase 'inner, mental life.' Since 'inner, mental life' focuses on internal experiences rather than external behaviors or bodily responses, options related to internal mental states are more relevant.
Step 4: Identify that 'Subjective experience' directly refers to the personal, internal mental life, encompassing thoughts and feelings, making it the best fit for the description.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Subjective experience' best captures the concept of the inner, mental life as asked in the question.
