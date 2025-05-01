In the context of developmental psychology, where do elderly individuals generally prefer to live as they age?
A
In their own homes, maintaining independence
B
In nursing homes or assisted living facilities
C
In hospitals for long-term care
D
With distant relatives in another city
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'aging in place,' which refers to elderly individuals preferring to live in their own homes as they age to maintain independence and familiarity.
Recognize that developmental psychology studies how people change over their lifespan, including preferences and needs in older adulthood.
Consider the psychological benefits of staying in one's own home, such as comfort, autonomy, and connection to community, which are often prioritized by elderly individuals.
Compare this preference with other living arrangements like nursing homes, hospitals, or living with distant relatives, which may be chosen due to health or social reasons but are generally less preferred.
Conclude that, based on developmental psychology research, elderly individuals generally prefer to live in their own homes to maintain independence as they age.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah