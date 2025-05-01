According to Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, in which developmental stage would a nurse expect an 80-year-old client to be?
A
Integrity vs. Despair
B
Generativity vs. Stagnation
C
Intimacy vs. Isolation
D
Identity vs. Role Confusion
1
Identify the age range associated with each of Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development. Erikson's theory outlines eight stages, each linked to a specific period in life.
Recall that the stage 'Integrity vs. Despair' typically occurs during late adulthood, which generally includes individuals aged 65 and older.
Match the client's age (80 years old) to the appropriate stage. Since 80 falls into late adulthood, this corresponds to the 'Integrity vs. Despair' stage.
Understand the key psychosocial conflict in this stage: individuals reflect on their life and either develop a sense of integrity (acceptance and fulfillment) or experience despair (regret and dissatisfaction).
Conclude that the nurse should expect the 80-year-old client to be in the 'Integrity vs. Despair' stage based on Erikson's developmental framework.
