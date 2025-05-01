In the context of developmental psychology, how are four-month-old Claire and 13-month-old Dawn most likely to react when left with a babysitter for the first time?
A
Dawn will likely show little distress, while Claire may display separation anxiety.
B
Claire will likely show little distress, while Dawn may display separation anxiety.
C
Both Claire and Dawn will show strong separation anxiety.
D
Neither Claire nor Dawn will react to being left with a babysitter.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of separation anxiety in developmental psychology. Separation anxiety typically emerges around 6 to 8 months of age when infants begin to recognize familiar caregivers and may become distressed when separated from them.
Step 2: Consider Claire's age (four months). At this stage, infants generally have not yet developed strong attachment behaviors or separation anxiety because they are still forming initial bonds and have limited memory of caregivers.
Step 3: Consider Dawn's age (13 months). By this age, toddlers usually have well-established attachments and are more likely to experience separation anxiety when left with unfamiliar caregivers, such as a babysitter.
Step 4: Apply this knowledge to predict reactions: Claire, being younger than the typical onset of separation anxiety, will likely show little distress, while Dawn, being older and within the age range for separation anxiety, may display distress when left with a babysitter for the first time.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding aligns with the statement: 'Claire will likely show little distress, while Dawn may display separation anxiety.' This reflects typical developmental patterns of attachment and separation anxiety.
