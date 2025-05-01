In the social skills taxonomy, behaviors such as interrupting, persuasion, and implying are best categorized under which domain?
A
Emotional regulation skills
B
Cooperation skills
C
Self-management skills
D
Communication skills
Step 1: Understand the concept of a social skills taxonomy, which organizes different social behaviors into categories or domains based on their function and purpose.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each domain option: Emotional regulation skills involve managing one's emotions; Cooperation skills involve working collaboratively with others; Self-management skills involve controlling one's own behavior and impulses; Communication skills involve exchanging information and expressing oneself effectively.
Step 3: Analyze the behaviors given—interrupting, persuasion, and implying—and consider their primary function. These behaviors are related to how a person conveys messages or influences others during interactions.
Step 4: Match the behaviors to the domain that best fits their function. Since these behaviors involve expressing ideas and influencing others, they align most closely with Communication skills.
Step 5: Conclude that in the social skills taxonomy, interrupting, persuasion, and implying are best categorized under Communication skills because they are forms of verbal and non-verbal interaction used to convey messages.
