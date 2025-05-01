In social psychology, which of the following statements best describes the typical social status of athletes who bully others within peer groups?
A
They are often popular and hold high social status among their peers.
B
They tend to be marginalized and excluded from social groups.
C
They are usually ignored and have little influence on group dynamics.
D
They are typically isolated and have few friends.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social status within peer groups in social psychology, which refers to the level of respect, influence, and popularity an individual holds among their peers.
Step 2: Recognize that athletes often occupy a unique social position due to their visibility, physical abilities, and the value placed on sports in many social settings.
Step 3: Consider research findings in social psychology that indicate individuals who engage in bullying behavior, especially athletes, often maintain or even enhance their social status rather than being marginalized.
Step 4: Analyze why athletes who bully might be popular: their physical dominance, leadership roles in teams, and social capital can contribute to high social status despite negative behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that the typical social status of athletes who bully others is that they are often popular and hold high social status among their peers, rather than being excluded or isolated.
