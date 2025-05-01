Which of the following scenarios best describes out-group homogeneity bias?
A
A group of friends prefers to spend time together rather than with outsiders.
B
An individual changes their opinion to match the majority view in a group.
C
A person attributes their own success to hard work but others' success to luck.
D
A student believes that all members of a rival school are alike, while seeing their own classmates as unique individuals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of out-group homogeneity bias: it is the tendency to perceive members of an out-group as more similar to each other than members of one's in-group, who are seen as more diverse and unique.
Analyze each scenario to identify whether it reflects this bias by checking if it involves perceiving an out-group as homogeneous compared to the in-group.
Evaluate the first option: a group of friends preferring to spend time together rather than with outsiders. This reflects in-group preference but does not explicitly describe perceiving the out-group as homogeneous.
Evaluate the second option: an individual changing their opinion to match the majority view. This describes conformity, not out-group homogeneity bias.
Evaluate the third option: attributing one's own success to hard work but others' success to luck. This is an example of the fundamental attribution error or self-serving bias, not out-group homogeneity bias.
Evaluate the fourth option: a student believing all members of a rival school are alike, while seeing their own classmates as unique individuals. This directly illustrates out-group homogeneity bias by showing the perception of the out-group as uniform and the in-group as diverse.
