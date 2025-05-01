In social psychology, the tendency for employers to prefer hiring someone who has been referred to them, rather than a complete stranger, is best explained by which concept?
A
The mere exposure effect
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
The in-group bias
D
The fundamental attribution error
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a social psychology concept explaining why employers prefer hiring someone referred by a known person rather than a stranger.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options: The mere exposure effect refers to increased liking due to repeated exposure; cognitive dissonance involves discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; the fundamental attribution error is the tendency to attribute others' behavior to personality rather than situation; in-group bias is the preference for members of one's own group.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario: Employers favoring referred candidates suggests a preference for people perceived as part of their social or professional group, which aligns with in-group bias.
Step 4: Conclude that the concept best explaining this hiring preference is the in-group bias, as it involves favoring individuals who are seen as belonging to the same group or network.
Step 5: Remember that this preference is a social cognitive bias where people trust and favor those connected to their own group, which can influence hiring decisions.
