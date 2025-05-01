In social psychology, asking friends or coworkers for feedback about yourself is a way to:
A
engage in self-assessment to gain insight into your own behavior and traits
B
reduce cognitive dissonance by changing your beliefs
C
demonstrate conformity to group norms
D
increase obedience to authority figures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the purpose of seeking feedback from friends or coworkers in social psychology.
Recall that self-assessment involves gathering information about oneself to better understand personal behaviors, traits, and attitudes.
Consider the other options: reducing cognitive dissonance involves changing beliefs to resolve internal conflict, conformity is about aligning with group norms, and obedience relates to following authority commands.
Evaluate which option best matches the behavior of asking for feedback: since it is about gaining insight into oneself, it aligns with self-assessment.
Conclude that asking friends or coworkers for feedback is primarily a method to engage in self-assessment to gain insight into your own behavior and traits.
