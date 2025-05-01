In social psychology, social conventional reasoning asserts that conventional rules are:
A
created by social agreement and can be changed by consensus
B
universal moral principles that apply across all cultures
C
based solely on individual preferences
D
innate and biologically determined behaviors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social conventional reasoning in social psychology, which deals with how people perceive and justify social rules and norms.
Recognize that social conventional rules are different from moral rules; they are typically agreed upon by members of a society to regulate social interactions.
Identify that social conventional rules are created by social agreement, meaning they arise from collective consensus rather than being innate or biologically determined.
Note that these rules can vary between cultures and can be changed over time as social agreements evolve, highlighting their flexible and constructed nature.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that social conventional rules are created by social agreement and can be changed by consensus, distinguishing them from universal moral principles or innate behaviors.
